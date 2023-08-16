Steelers to unveil Franco Harris jersey display during preseason game against Buffalo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When the Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills in their first home preseason game this weekend, they'll also pay tribute to a legend.

Beginning at 5 p.m., a ceremony will take place inside the FedEx Great Hall inside Acrisure Stadium where the team will unveil the Franco Harris jersey display.

Along with revealing the jersey display, Dana and Dok Harris, the wife and son of the late Franco, will be honorary captains for the game.

Harris died on December 20, just two days before the team was set to honor the Immaculate Reception's 50th anniversary against the Raiders.

Inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 1990, the Steelers' legend was 72 years old.