Steelers fans brave the harsh cold ahead of Immaculate Reception anniversary game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a game 50 years in the making. After Franco Harris led the Steelers to victory in one of the best NFL plays of all time, fans were already lining up two hours before the kick-off to celebrate the life of Franco Harris and the Immaculate Reception.

Families and friends were out tailgating and taking pictures at the Immaculate Reception statue and a special ice sculpture in front of Acrisure Stadium honoring Franco Harris' No. 32 jersey, which will be retired during halftime.

Fans were thinking of Franco Saturday night, who died suddenly on Wednesday.

They were on hand to remember that incredible moment in 1972 and the legacy Franco left on Steelers Nation and the city of Pittsburgh.

"It is sad, but you know, to be able to celebrate with all of the fans here is heartwarming," Debby Roth said. Roth lives in Las Vegas but is a former Pennsylvania resident.

"He was an amazing man and he made an amazing play and then continued in his career. He also showed what he could do in the community, that's not football-related, that's amazing. So, that is just an all-around, you know, a miracle person. We should have more of him in the world," Mark Roth said.

Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m.