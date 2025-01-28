Russell Wilson, Isaac Seumalo named to 2025 Pro Bowl Games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo have been named to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games as injury replacements.

Wilson was named to the Pro Bowl Games as a replacement for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who will not play due to an injury.

Guard Isaac Seumalo will replace Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith, who isn't playing because of participating in the Super Bowl.

Seumalo is making his first Pro Bowl appearance. According to Pro Football Focus, Seumalo allowed only two sacks and one quarterback hit in 2024.

Wilson will be making his 10th Pro Bowl appearance (2012-15, 2017-21, 2024), tied for fifth-most among quarterbacks in NFL history.

Wilson finished the 2024 season with 2,482 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. Seumalo also started 13 games this season, primarily at left guard.

The veteran quarterback and lineman will join a previous group of Steelers selected for the Pro Bowl Games, including kicker Chris Boswell, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt, who were voted in as starters. Safety and special teamer Miles Killebrew also was named as an injury replacement.

However, Watt won't participate because of injury.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Last-minute tickets for the Pro Bowl Games can be found here.