Steelers' Miles Killebrew named to 2025 Pro Bowl Games

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety and special teamer Miles Killebrew has been named to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

This is the second time that Killebrew will participate in the Pro Bowl Games after being selected for the contest last year.

Killebrew, the Steelers special teams captain, had 13 special teams tackles during the season. Since joining the Steelers in 2021, Killebrew has blocked three punts and ranks 19th in the NFL for total snaps played on special teams (1,239).

Killebrew joins four other Steelers as a Pro Bowl Games representative alongside kicker Chris Boswell, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, and linebacker T.J. Watt, who were voted to the Pro Bowl Games as starters.

The 31-year-old is replacing New England Patriots special teamer Brenden Schooler, who could not participate due to injury.

The Pro Bowl Games will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Orlando, Florida.

