The Steelers now have three players named Wilson after the NFL draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It has been exciting to watch the Steelers draft picks roll in. However, you may be seeing the same name a couple of times: Wilson.

After quarterback Russell Wilson arrived in Pittsburgh, the Steelers have now drafted wide receiver Roman Wilson and linebacker Payton Wilson.

Jim Coen, the owner of Yinzers in the Strip District says there shouldn't be too much confusion; Steelers fans are smart.

"Steelers fans are very educated. So when Russell Wilson throws 30 or 40 touchdown passes this year, there won't be any confusion," Coen said.

One Pittsburgher suggested coming up with some nicknames for the Wilson players.

"Some nicknames should be made for sure, there could be some confusion," Ian Bautista.

Overall, Steeler Nation is looking forward to a new beginning this fall.

"I think a lot of good stuff coming. Some new coaching, new offensive coordinator, I think we are going to be out of the slump, we're going to rebuild, we're going to be back on track," Bautista said.

"The Steelers really, really made some incredible moves. I mean, the draft looks amazing," Coen said.

KDKA-TV's Alexandra Todd spoke with a few stores in the Strip. They'll be selling mostly Russell Wilson's No. 3 jersey but might be getting some of the other Wilsons in the future.

