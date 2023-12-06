Steelers' Najee Harris questionable for Thursday's game against New England Patriots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is questionable for Thursday's game at Acrisure Stadium against the New England Patriots.

The team's injury report Wednesday lists Harris, linebacker Elandon Roberts, guard Isaac Seumalo and center Mason Cole as questionable for "Thursday Night Football." Quarterback Kenny Pickett and cornerback James Pierre are out, the team says.

Harris and Pierre did not practice this week, according to the team's injury report. Pickett underwent surgery this week on a high ankle sprain suffered against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 3. Mitch Trubisky will replace Pickett under center.

"Mitch prepares week in and week out like he's the starter," offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner said, according to the team's website. "You feel perfectly fine with him going in there because he does everything he needs to do to be duly prepared for the opponent we have. From that standpoint, we don't have any anxiety about him going in there and being able to produce."

For the Patriots, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, offensive tackle Trent Brown and wide receivers DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster are questionable, while starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson is one of five Patriots listed as out.

Pittsburgh will be wearing its Color Rush uniforms for the first time this season on Thursday. The last time Pittsburgh wore its Color Rush uniform was on Nov. 20th, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers (7-5) and Patriots (2-10) kick off at 8:15 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.