Steelers wearing Color Rush jerseys for Thursday night matchup against Patriots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Steelers take the field tomorrow night for their Thursday night matchup with the Patriots, the team will be wearing its black and gold Color Rush jerseys for the first time this season.

The last time the team wore the Color Rush jerseys was last November when the Steelers faced the Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt gets fired up during 'Renegade' while facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 20th, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/KDKA

When asked about wearing the Color Rush jerseys, several Steelers players said they're excited to wear them.

"I like the Color Rush. I like that it's simple, but still looks old school at the same time," said Minkah Fitzpatrick. "I like the all black look. I usually wear all black no matter what. Wearing it at night, it adds to the atmosphere for sure."

"I love the uniform," said Pat Freiermuth. "It's obviously different than our normal one. It's fun to rep. It's fun to wear. It's awesome wearing it running out of the tunnel, especially for a night game. It's so cool to wear it in that home atmosphere. I think the whole city likes to rep it as well."

Overall, the Steelers hold a 7-2 record when wearing their Color Rush uniforms.

In addition to wearing the black and gold Color Rush uniforms, the Steelers also announced that the endzones at Acrisure Stadium have been painted gold.

We love goooold pic.twitter.com/NsehUBPCSW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 5, 2023

Last season, the endzones were painted gold in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and the paint job was very popular among Steelers fans.