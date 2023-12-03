Report: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to miss "a couple of weeks" with ankle injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers may be without their starting signal-caller for the foreseeable future.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was injured during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, could miss the next several games with an ankle injury.

Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett’s ankle injury is expected to sideline him “a couple of weeks”, per league source.



The Steelers host the Patriots on Thursday night, and Mitch Trubisky now is expected to be the starter. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2023

In Pickett's absence, veteran quarterback and backup Mitchell Trubisky would likely be the starter. Trubisky came into the game Sunday against Arizona and completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown to Diontae Johnson.

Pittsburgh plays host to the 2-10 New England Patriots on Thursday.