Steelers, Make-A-Wish surprise young fan with a big gift at training camp

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up to give a young fan a big surprise this weekend at training camp.

Cole Walker has been a fan of the Steelers all his life. He is currently battling sarcoma and his wish was to have season tickets to watch his favorite team in action.

On the practice field at Saint Vincent College on Saturday, that wish came true. Wide receiver George Pickens made the surprise delivery, and even took some photos and signed an autograph.

"I was shocked. It was such an honor. I'm very, very grateful for this opportunity," Walker said.

Walker got to meet some of the other players too, including his second favorite, Cam Heyward.

"Who's your favorite player?" Heyward said.

"T.J. Watt," Walker said after hesitating a little.

The exchange had a lot of people laughing.

"But, of course, gotta love Cam," Walker said.

"As long as I'm a close second," Heyward said.

Walker is going into the new football season with an optimistic outlook. When Heyward asked for his game one prediction, Walker gave it to the Steelers 35-21 over the Atlanta Falcons.

"I'm just very grateful to the Steelers, very grateful to Make-A-Wish for making this happen. Thank you to both," Walker said.