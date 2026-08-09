Under the Saturday night lights - Steelers fans gather for yearly Latrobe Memorial Stadium practice

Steelers fans at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on Saturday enjoyed the team's only night practice during training camp, enjoying the treasured memorial under the setting sun.

Traditionally, it's been a practice held under the Friday night lights, echoing the high school football tradition.

"I like it better on Saturday because most of us work Monday to Friday, so you're trying to get up early and get here," said Marianne Bass, a Greensburg native who now lives in Maryland. "I like it Saturday because it can be a whole day event, so keep it Saturday."

Like many at the stadium, she makes the trip just to go to the one practice. For many, it's the only practice they can attend. People came from as far away as Idaho.

People lined the fence line, hoping to get autographs from their favorite players. Members of the team's quarterback room were all generous with their time.

Kids had an advantage, but there was something at camp for everyone.

"Me and my wife came out from Jersey, so this is a really cool experience," said Connor Hall.

"I love that football's back and getting to see the players," Bass said.

Many fans also enjoyed their first look at the team this season.

"The defense looks really sticky," Hall said. "Aaron's looking good ... DK, those connections looking real good."

Fans also took note of the team's backup quarterback controversy. Bass noted how from her vantage point, it looked like Rudolph, Howard, and Aller were all given equal time.

"That's what makes me think they haven't made a decision yet," she said.

Zoey Mears, a teenager from Ohio, held up a sign asking for an autograph from Allar.

"I'm a fan of Drew Allar, and he's number 16, and I'm turning 16," Mears said.

She hoped it would make for the perfect birthday present. For her family, coming to training camp is tradition.

"Honestly, I'm surprised it's happened that way," said Mears' father Jeffrey. "I got three girls that didn't think they'd all become huge sports fans, but I think they get more joy out of it than I do, to be honest with you."