Steelers' Friday Night Lights practice brings in $121,000 to the Latrobe area

Friday Night Lights practice in Latrobe brings more than $100,000 to the area.

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Steelers' Friday Night Lights practice in Latrobe this past summer had a big economic impact for the area.

During the training camp scrimmage at Greater Latrobe School District's Memorial Stadium in August, the event brought in $121,000 in revenue.

The practice is an annual tradition for the Steelers during training camp, which is held at nearby Saint Vincent College.

Latrobe Memorial Stadium only seats around 8,000 people, but with standing room, more than 12,000 were on hand to cheer on the black and gold.

More than $54,000 in donations were shared among community organizations.

With the donated funds, the school district was able to upgrade its weight room and put a new touchscreen video monitor in the gym's main lobby.