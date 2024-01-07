Steelers fans share excitement as Wild Card matchup against Buffalo Bills looms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're getting extra Steelers football this season. With the Tennessee Titans beating the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier today, the black and gold are postseason-bound!

Steelers fans are excited and think this could be our chance now that we are in.

It hasn't always been pretty, but the Steelers are back in the playoffs where anything can happen, and fans are excited by a familiar face who helped save their season.

"With Pickett, we had a winner, but numbers weren't there. They are just not there. Mason is producing right now, and I think he knows the playbook probably better than most of the quarterbacks there. He has been there for six years now. I'm liking it," Pittsburgher Aiden Wareziski said.

"I mean, I think it's going to be tough, but I think Mason Rudolph can take us there," Joseph Barna said.

Mason Rudolph has led the Steelers into the playoffs with three straight wins, but they may be starting the playoff without T.J. Watt, who was injured against the Ravens and didn't return to the game.

Fans are worried Watt won't be back next week, but they're also believing this team isn't done yet.

"I'm liking Rudolph right now; I say keep him as a starter, let him do what he's doing, keep playing good, keep him in there. I think he could take us somewhere," Wareziski added.

With the Buffalo Bills winning on Sunday Night Football, the Steelers will travel to Buffalo to battle the Bills for a Wild Card matchup.