Steelers fans share confidence, enthusiasm with team's 3-0 start

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers Nation is celebrating the team's 3-0 start.

Fans left Acrisure Stadium in a great mood after a win that provided confidence moving forward.

Nick Spotti called Justin Field's performance "fire."

"He did his thing. He's new here, he's doing his thing, [and] it's all we need," Spotti said. "A great win for the Steelers. We needed it. Keep it going."

"I'm feeling pumped, man. I'm feeling great. It's a birthday win for me, so I'm feeling lovely." said another fan.

Another fan, Mike Ricca, brought his son Valentino from northern New York to the game.

"We drive a thousand miles round-trip, and the drive home is so much sweeter when we win," Ricca said. "Justin Fields has a long way to go, but we've got the three ingredients: We've got a great defense, a balanced running attack, and with Justin Fields, he has unlimited potential," Ricca said.

The importance of family was on display for the Smail family, who lost their father Mark Smail earlier this year. They made it to the game because he would have made it to the game.

"He was the biggest Pittsburgh sports fan you'll ever meet. Whenever they scored a touchdown, that's my dad, that's my dad. He's the reason the Steelers just won. Mark Smail. Remember it," said a member of his family.

And looking ahead?

"Going all the way. Super Bowl. Might get to 17-0," Bob Onyshko said.

What gives Onyshko such confidence?

"We're the Steelers. What else do you need? They're the best."