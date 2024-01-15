Steelers coach Mike Tomlin walks off podium after being asked about his contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin walked off the podium after being asked about his contract status on Monday after the team's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While speaking to media members after Pittsburgh's 31-17 loss at Highmark Stadium to the Bills, Tomlin was asked by a reporter, "Mike, you have a year left on your contract..." Tomlin, who has one year left on his current deal, walked away before the question could be finished. It was the last question asked by media members.

Over the weekend, Pro Football Talk reported that Tomlin will decide his coaching future after the season.

In 2021, Tomlin signed a contract extension with Pittsburgh that runs through the 2024 season. He is currently the longest-tenured NFL head coach after the departures of Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll this offseason.

In 17 years with the Steelers, Tomlin has never had a losing season. The team has made the playoffs 11 times and won the Super Bowl once under Tomlin. The Steelers have not won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

As the team's coach, Tomlin has an 181-110-2 overall record. He is 8-10 in the playoffs.