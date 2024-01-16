Sources: Steelers' Mike Tomlin tells team he will return in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told the team that he plans on coaching the squad in 2024, sources tell KDKA-TV's Rich Walsh.

According to sources, Tomlin told players on Tuesday that he plans to come back next season. The news comes one day after the Steelers' season came to an end after a 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Tomlin has one year left on his contract. He signed a contract extension with Pittsburgh in 2021 that runs through the 2024 season. With the departures of Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll this offseason, Tomlin is currently the longest-tenured NFL head coach at 17 years.

On Monday after the team's playoff loss, Tomlin walked off the podium after being asked about his contract status. While speaking to media members, Tomlin was asked by a reporter, "Mike, you have a year left on your contract..." Tomlin walked away before the question could be finished. It was the last question asked by media members.

According to an ESPN report on Tuesday, Tomlin "has given no indications" of wanting to step away in recent weeks. A source told ESPN that "contract extension talks could intensify this offseason."

Many of the team's key players, including defensive starts T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, have voiced their support for Tomlin.

Tomlin is reportedly expected to address the media later this week.