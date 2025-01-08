Steelers' Chris Boswell, Miles Killebrew named to NFLPA All-Pro team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers kicker Chris Boswell and special teamer Miles Killebrew were voted to the NFL Players Association annual All-Pro team on Wednesday.

Boswell was selected as a 'long kicker,' while Killebrew is a 'core teamer.' Both are first-time selections.

NFL players cast their votes for those players who had the most impact during the season at their position and those they line up against.

Boswell, also selected to the Pro Bowl Games, connected on an NFL-high 41 of 44 field goal attempts this season (93.2%). He was also 35-for-35 on extra-point attempts. He made 13 field goals of 50 or more yards this season.

"What can you say about Chris Boswell in 2024 that hadn't been written or said," said head coach Mike Tomlin. "He's been everything that we need him to be. He is performing at an extremely high level and we're extremely comfortable in calling upon him in just about any circumstances. It's just been special."

Boswell was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 11 after making six field goals, including three from 50-plus yards, and accounting for all of Pittsburgh's 18 points during the 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Boswell also became the first Steelers kicker to hit three field goals of 50-plus yards when he did so against the Falcons in Week 1, and now is the only player to have done it twice as well.

For his consistent play, Boswell earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors in September and October.

Killebrew, the Steelers' special teams captain, has 13 special teams tackles, eight of them solo stops.

"It's become a culture shift," said Killebrew of the Steelers' special teams philosophy. "Just in the time that I've been here, I've been able to see how much attention to detail goes into preparing to block a kick, whether it be the PAT block or the punt unit."