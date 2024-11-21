Snow covers field during Steelers' game against Browns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow blanketed the field during the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on Thursday night in Cleveland, Ohio.

The snow picked up midway through the third quarter of Thursday's game, leading to near-whiteout conditions. The accumulation covered the field and made the on-field markings hard to see.

The stadium's crew used shovels to clear the field during stoppages in play over the final two quarters, and the broadcast turned on virtual lines and hashmarks on the field so viewers at home could see the markings.

T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. / Getty Images

Snow came down consistently in the Cleveland area during the game and is expected to continue all night. The National Weather Service Cleveland said Cuyahoga and Lake counties are under a lake-effect snow warning.

"Snow is expected to slowly taper following midnight. An additional 1 to 3 inches of wet snow is possible," NWS Cleveland posted to the social media platform X.

The National Weather Service Cleveland said the "lake-effect band has the potential to produce snow rates exceeding 1 inch per hour."

Cleveland rallied late to beat Pittsburgh 24-19, stunning the Steelers, who are now 0-6 under coach Mike Tomlin in AFC North division road games on Thursday night.

The Steelers (8-3, 1-1 AFC North) play on Dec. 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns (3-8, 2-1) play Dec. 2 at the Denver Broncos.