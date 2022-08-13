Steelers and Seahawks set for preseason matchup at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in 18 seasons someone other than Ben Roethlisberger will be consistently behind center for the Steelers.

Name a position, though, and there's something to talk about as the Steelers and Pittsburgh prepare for tonight's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin has already named Mitch Trubisky as the first-team starter for tonight's game at Acrisure Stadium and he will be the one who opens the game tonight.

Mason Rudolph is listed as second string and rookie Kenny Pickett will likely get the majority of his snaps in the second half.

Tomlin said fans will get the chance to see everybody take the field tonight but he's not sure just yet how much playing time everybody will get.

"In terms of participation and division of labor, we got every intention of maybe the first group playing a quarter, second group's playing second and third quarter, and then the third group playing the fourth quarter," Tomlin explained. "There'll be some bleeding, if you will, of the guys. If there's a first-teamer that lacks experience, he may play into the second quarter, if there's a third-teamer who comes with some upside, he may get in the game in the third quarter, things of that nature."

The game tonight isn't the only part fans have to look forward to tonight at the newly-named Acrisure Stadium.

There will be more of a fan experience - meaning new food items and the return of Game Day Tours, a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to get the stadium ready for a game.

