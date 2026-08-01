Steelers announce three new members as part of 2026 Hall of Honor class

On Saturday morning at Saint Vincent College inside the Fred Rogers Institute, the Steelers unveiled their 2026 Hall of Honor class.

This year, the Steelers' Hall of Honor will welcome former general manager Kevin Colbert, defensive back J.T. Thomas, and former player and commentator Craig Wolfley.

Kevin Colbert

Colbert served as the Steelers' general manager for 12 seasons and was a member of the front office from 2000 until 2022. During his tenure, he helped build two Super Bowl winners - Super Bowl 40 and Super Bowl 43.

During his 22 years in the front office, the Steelers had a record of 226-143-3 in the regular season, won the AFC North Division 10 times, and made the playoffs 14 times.

J.T. Thomas

Thomas appeared in 116 regular-season games, starting 88 of those games, over eight years with the Steelers.

The four-time Super Bowl champion registered 19 interceptions and two fumbles recovered for a touchdown.

Craig Wolfley

The late Craig Wolfley was both a player and a commentator for the Steelers. From 1980 until 1989, Wolfley played in 129 games for the Steelers, starting 102 of those games.

After his playing career came to an end, Wolfley became a part of the media for the team, beginning in 2002. From 2002 until 2020, he was the team sideline reporter, and then he was the color commentator from 2021 until 2024.

Wolfley died on March 10, 2025, after battling cancer.

The Steelers will induct Colbert, Thomas, and Wolfley on Friday, September 25, at Acrisure Stadium.