Steel Valley School District breaks ground on new elementary school

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) -- A special groundbreaking ceremony was held last night for the new Steel Valley Elementary School.

District leaders and elementary students got out their shovels to celebrate the construction of the new school.

The new school is being built on East Oliver Road at the site of the former Franklin Primary School.

District officials say it will eventually house all students in kindergarten through 5th grade, a first in school history.

"This is a historic change for our district," said Superintendent Bryan Macuga. "By merging two elementary schools into one and having all students in grades K through 12 learning all on one campus is groundbreaking for us."

The district hopes to have the school completed by the start of the 2026-26 school year.