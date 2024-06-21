Watch CBS News
Local News

Steel Valley School District unveils plans for new elementary school

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) -- A new elementary school is coming to the Steel Valley School District. 

The district unveiled its plans for the new school on social media on Thursday evening.

The Steel Valley School District is thrilled to announce the construction of a new elementary school that will bring the...

Posted by Steel Valley High School on Thursday, June 20, 2024

The district says that for the first time, all elementary school students from Steel Valley will be together for the first time and all of the district's students will be on one campus.

Construction on the new school is expected to be completed by August of 2026. 

The school is expected to be open in time for the beginning of the 2026-27 school year.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 3:03 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.