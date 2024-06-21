Steel Valley School District unveils plans for new elementary school

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) -- A new elementary school is coming to the Steel Valley School District.

The district unveiled its plans for the new school on social media on Thursday evening.

The Steel Valley School District is thrilled to announce the construction of a new elementary school that will bring the... Posted by Steel Valley High School on Thursday, June 20, 2024

The district says that for the first time, all elementary school students from Steel Valley will be together for the first time and all of the district's students will be on one campus.

Construction on the new school is expected to be completed by August of 2026.

The school is expected to be open in time for the beginning of the 2026-27 school year.