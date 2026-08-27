Steel Center for Career and Technical Education reopens after years of renovations

State and local leaders gathered Thursday morning to mark a major milestone for career and technical education in the Mon Valley, celebrating the grand reopening of the Steel Center for Career and Technical Education after three years of renovations and millions of dollars in investment.

For students walking the hallways, the building will feel brand new. After extensive upgrades, the Steel Center is officially ready to welcome them back next week. While the structure remains the same, leaders say the heart of the Steel Center has been completely transformed.

"It really is more than a building upgrade, more than the paint, more than the facade you saw when you walked in. It is a conscious choice by each and every one of you to give students more access to career-connected learning," said Judd Pittman, the director of the Bureau of Career and Technical Education for the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The $36 million investment is backed by both local and state leaders. Some of that money includes funding from the state in the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. It's focused on creating a stronger educational environment for current and future career and technical education students.

Improvements include HVAC, roofing, flooring and the addition of two new programs. The Steel Center says the building is the same and no square footage was added.

"The real opportunity is to remake the learning environment. When we invest in these facilities, we have a chance to rethink how these students learn, how teachers teach and how the physical environment can support the experiences we want young people to have," said Superintendent of Record Dr. Randall Lutz.

With interest in trades continuing to rise, the Steel Center currently hosts 11 districts in the Mon Valley and has more than 1,000 students enrolled. Leaders say demand is so high that more than 250 students are on a waitlist.

They also say going forward, funding is crucial to supporting career and technical education.

"[Career and technical education] isn't about steering kids away from college. It's about giving them more pathways to success, and Steel Center students will have those pathways to family-sustaining jobs," said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis.