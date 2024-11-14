2nd person arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from prison inmate

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from prison inmate

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A second person has been charged for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from an inmate and using it to gamble.

Tina Curry was charged Wednesday with theft and receiving stolen property.

Police said Curry worked for attorney John Roth, who represented an elderly inmate at the Westmoreland County Prison. KDKA-TV first reported last week that Roth was arrested after he promised the inmate he would get her out of jail if she hired him and paid a $2,500 representation fee.

Police said the inmate agreed and signed a criminal fee agreement on March 19. Two days later, police said Roth returned to the jail, informed the inmate of a power of attorney agreement and appointed Curry.

Shortly after, police said Curry began making several deposits from the victim's bank account and visited Citizens Bank in Greensburg 14 times, withdrawing over $31,000.

According to police paperwork, Curry stated on a few occasions that she'd meet Roth at Live! Casino in Greensburg with the funds she withdrew.

Police said Curry also stated she obtained a cashier's check from Citizens Bank in an attempt to purchase a vehicle for herself.

Police said the victim reported that Roth never entered his appearance as her attorney and never represented her regarding her legal matters.