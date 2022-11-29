Watch CBS News
State releases plan to expand broadband service

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The state has released a new plan to expand broadband service.

The plan focuses on both immediate and long-term needs.

Currently, up to 800,000 Pennsylvanians are unserved.

The plan includes ensuring there are multiple affordable service options and devices available, providing training and reducing obstacles to broadband deployment.

Officials say equal access to the internet must be provided if Pennsylvania is to remain competitive.

