State police looking for missing Indiana County woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing Indiana County woman.

Law enforcement says Sheila Rowley, 60, of Marion Center walked away from her residence along Route 119 Highway North in East Mahoning Township on Wednesday and has not returned.

Rowley is 5-foot-6 with blue eyes and shoulder-length gray hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black leggings with a flower print.

Anyone with information can call 911.