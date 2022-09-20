Police looking for missing, endangered 43-year-old man last seen in Rankin
RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered man who hasn't been seen since the weekend.
Police said 43-year-old Anthony Green was last seen in the area of Miller Avenue in the borough of Rankin around 5:10 p.m. Sunday.
He's described as 6-foot-3 weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a mint green hoodie, black Adidas sweatpants and black shoes, police said.
He's considered to be at special risk of harm or injury and police said he may be confused.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police in Pittsburgh at 412-229-1607.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.