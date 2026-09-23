2 girls hospitalized after knife used in fight in Pittsburgh's Market Square

A fight between four teenage girls in Pittsburgh's Market Square sent two of them to the hospital with slash and stab wounds on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Around 5 p.m., officers were called to a fight in Market Square. The preliminary investigation shows four teenage girls were fighting when one of them produced a knife, slashing one girl in the throat and stabbing another in the hand, a Pittsburgh Public Safety public information officer said.

Officers in the area responded and used OC spray to break up the fight.

The girl slashed in the throat sustained a "superficial slash wound," the public information officer said. Both girls were taken to a hospital in stable condition. The other two were treated on scene for OC exposure.

Three of the girls will be cited, and the girl with the knife will be charged with aggravated assault.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando originally told KDKA-TV at the scene that two girls had been fighting, and one of them stabbed the other in the neck and abdomen.

After the stabbing, Lando said one of the teenagers ran into the nearby CVS to seek shelter. The CVS temporarily locked its doors, he said.

Lando praised the quick response of police, saying he was at an event with the Zone 2 commander "just around the corner," and by the time he got there, there were already about a dozen police officers on scene.