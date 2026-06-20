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Man dies after stabbing at Jefferson Hills home, police say

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Ricky Sayer
Ricky Sayer
At 10:59 pm, you'll usually find Ricky Sayer in front of a camera, ready to deliver a story that impacts Western Pennsylvanians.
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Ricky Sayer

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A man has died following a stabbing in Jefferson Hills, Allegheny County, authorities said on Saturday.

The Allegheny County Police Department's homicide unit was called to a home in the 100 block of Arnoni Drive in Jefferson Hills just after 4 p.m. for reports of a man who had been shot.

First responders found the victim unresponsive in his residence. He was ultimately pronounced deceased.  

Preliminary information shows that the victim was not shot, but stabbed multiple times. 

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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