Springdale mom pleads guilty after 5-year-old daughter dies from methadone toxicity

SPRINGDALE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Springdale mom pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after her 5-year-old daughter died from methadone toxicity last year, prosecutors announced on Friday.

Samantha McMunn pleaded guilty in Judge Anthony Mariani's courtroom in the death of her daughter, Diem McMunn-Gereshenski, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said.

Diem McMunn-Gereshenski died in June of last year after being found unresponsive in a home on Duquesne Court in Springdale. After an autopsy, the Allegheny County medical examiner ruled her cause of death was acute methadone toxicity and the manner was an accident.

According to the criminal complaint, McMunn was prescribed methadone for daily use while going through recovery and was the only person in the home with a prescription. McMunn also told police her daughter might have gotten into the medication when she left the room for a moment.

(Photo: Provided)

Through interviews, investigators said they learned McMunn stored doses of methadone inside the house and multiple baby-style syringes tested positive for methadone.

Investigators said the level of methadone in the girl's blood was consistent with an adult maintenance dose.

The district attorney's office said McMunn admitted that she was the primary caregiver. Allegheny CYF had given McMunn's mother physical custody of two of McMunn's three children, including Diem, but was either allowing or had allowed McMunn to continue living with Diem, the district attorney's office said.

"The circumstances of Diem's death are being reviewed by DA Investigations and should be considered ongoing," District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a news release.

Sentencing for Samantha McMunn is scheduled for March 20.