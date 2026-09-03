Internet scams seem to be on the rise in Pittsburgh region. Here's how to spot them.

It seems like hardly a week goes by that we're not getting a warning from a police department or Pennsylvania State Police about another scam going around, and oftentimes, those scams take someone for thousands of dollars.

Why is it that scams seem so prevalent, and why do we fall for them?

"Technology has made it so that they can send mass messages out to thousands and thousands of people," explained Dr. Reuben Brock, a psychologist. "So, the success rate doesn't really have to be all that high for it to be profitable."

However, the scams themselves are not personal, but they're made to look and feel personal.

"They make it so believable when they call these victims," Dr. Brock said.

Another thing to keep in mind: these scams don't discriminate by age. Shaler Police Chief Sean Frank warned that the victims aren't always just the elderly.

"We've had some middle-aged people that have fallen prey to this because of how good the criminals are," Chief Frank said.

What these scammers try to do is prey on things like insecurity, fear, and loneliness.

"If you give them something to believe in, if you give them a relationship that feels real, they will actually resist any proof it's not real," added Dr. Brock.

Dr. Brock said these scammers count on victims not being tech-savvy. If the scammers can add a little personal information, it can make it worse.

"They might go through the whole situation and never realize that the person they were talking to was in another country," Dr. Brock said.

Dr. Brock also said that even if the victim is suspicious, shame becomes a part of the equation, as well. He explained that victims may end up hiding the fact they were scammed, and that could lead to being scammed multiple times.

"I've heard of cases that are well over $100,000," Chief Frank added. "I mean, once they find somebody that they can, they keep going back to that same well."

Even after the scam is revealed, denial is still powerful.

"They're embarrassed that it happened," Chief Frank said. "They don't want anybody to know, and a lot of times, they don't call the police because they're embarrassed."

"You're not going to look at it and know whether or not it's real; you're going to have to do some digging," Dr. Brock said.

That digging includes reaching out to your bank, your credit card company, or your relatives to ask for help. You also should be sure to do that before you turn over any information or any money.