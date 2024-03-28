Spirit adding nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to Boston

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spirit is adding nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Boston this summer.

The ultra-low-cost carrier will start daily flights to Boston on June 5. Spirit joins Delta Air Lines and JetBlue in flying out of the Pittsburgh International Airport to Boston.

"We know our Pittsburgh guests value low fares and convenient service to popular destinations, and we can't wait to make it easier for PIT travelers to visit Boston's many historic sites, sporting events, and universities," John Kirby, vice president of network planning at Spirit Airlines, said in a statement on Blue Sky News. "We look forward to celebrating our seventh anniversary in PIT this summer by adding this new service to Boston in June, along with new service to New York-LaGuardia launching in May."

At the Pittsburgh International Airport, ultra-low-cost carriers have recently added popular northeast destinations that have traditionally been high-fare markets, Blue Sky News said. Spirit also flies to Newark and New York-LaGuardia, and Frontier Airlines added service to Philadelphia in December as part of an expansion that included Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and Raleigh-Durham.

Boston will be Spirit's 11th destination served nonstop from the Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to PennDOT, a 2019 study showed the aviation industry has an economic impact of over $34 billion annually and employs over 226,000 people in the state.