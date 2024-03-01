Spirit Airlines adding nonstop flight from Pittsburgh to New York City this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As summer travel season approaches, Pittsburghers heading to New York City will have a new direct option to the Big Apple.

Spirit Airlines announced on Thursday they are adding a direct flight from Pittsburgh International Airport to New York-LaGuardia.

"We're excited to grow our Pittsburgh service with the addition of a new, affordable way to get to the Big Apple this summer," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "The new route will make it easier for our Pittsburgh guests to vacation in New York and connect family and friends between the two cities."

Spirit's new flight will be daily making it the only low-fare option between the two cities, with a price set for $89 one-way with a 21-day advance purchase.

This adds seven direct routes from Pittsburgh to various cities offered by Spirit, including Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Newark, Orlando, and Myrtle Beach.

The direct flight from Pittsburgh to New York will be available starting on May 8.

You can see more Spirit Airlines flights from Pittsburgh on their website at this link.