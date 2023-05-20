Season pass holders get early access to Spinvasion, Kennywood's new ride

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- There's just one week to go until Kennywood riders can buckle into the park's newest ride. Some lucky season pass holders landed early access on Friday.

Just on the first day, some people have already ridden it more than a dozen times.

Jackson, Nicholas, Lucas and Amelia from Sewickley were all talking over each other when they were asked what they loved about it.

When KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller talked to Kendall Hutchinson from Rostraver Elementary. she had already been on the ride four times.

"I think it's so much fun. When you're on there for half of the time, it goes up and then down," she said.

Feeling dizzy yet? I’m live at @Kenny_Kangaroo tonight to talk to the first riders to take flight on #Spinvasion @KDKA pic.twitter.com/DeWDTYKXBO — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) May 19, 2023

The park opened the ride early for some special season pass holders but the public needs to wait until next Friday, May 26.

"I've heard kids get off and say that was the most fun ride they've ever been on and so I think overall, it's going to be a fan favorite," said Kennywood communications manager Tasha Pokrzywa.

It's alien-themed, the newest part of Area 412 in the spot of the old Volcano.

"It's the battle of the 'Burgh, it's the aliens versus the yinzers," Pokrzywa said. "We wanted to make this whole area all alien-themed Area 412. Cosmic Chaos received its upgrade, the gift shop is now the gift ship and you can get all of your alien souvenirs."

From adults who rode it fifteen times to Madie Reed and Maddie Evans from Trinity Christian School giving it a perfect score of 10, it got some good reviews on its first day.