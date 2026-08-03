Pirates hold on to beat Brewers after busy MLB trade deadline

Spencer Horwitz hit a three-run double and the Pittsburgh Pirates extended their dominance over the Brewers this season, beating Milwaukee 4-3 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Pittsburgh has won six of seven games against the NL Central-leading Brewers this season.

The Pirates jumped on Brewers starter Brandon Sproat (3-7) in the third. Brandon Lowe and Bryan Reynolds singled and Esmerlyn Valdez walked. Horwitz followed with a bases-clearing double that staked Pittsburgh to a 3-0 lead.

The Pirates added a run in the fourth when Endy Rodriguez led off with a single and moved to third on consecutive wild pitches by Sproat, who was then replaced by Garrett Stallings, with Jacob Gonzalez still at-bat. Stallings eventually struck out Gonzalez before walking Henry Davis and giving up a soft bunt single to Jake Mangum that scored Rodriguez.

Pirates starter Bubba Chandler (4-8) held the Brewers without a hit until David Hamilton's single up the middle with two outs in the fifth. Joey Ortiz followed with another base hit that drove in Jake Bauers, who had walked leading off the inning.

The Brewers cut the lead to 4-3 in the sixth, with one run scoring on Andrew Vaughn's single and another on a throwing error, after which Chandler was lifted.

Mason Montgomery pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save in five tries.

Chandler allowed four hits and three runs (two earned) in 5 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out five.

Sproat gave up five hits and four runs in three innings. He struck out four, walked two and threw three wild pitches.

Before the game, the Pirates placed right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller on the 60-day injured list and recalled left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisesrt from Triple-A Indianapolis. Also, the Brewers designated RHP Carlos Rodriguez for assignment.

Pirates RHP Jared Jones (2-2, 3.81 ERA) will face Brewers RHP Logan Henderson (5-1, 2.66) on Tuesday.