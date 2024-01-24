One man dead after officer-involved shooting in South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police said a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in the South Side Slopes.

No officers were hurt in the shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. on Huron Street near Winters Park.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the scene for a ShotSpotter alert that recorded seven shots fired, once on the scene, they found a man outside a home, and 10 minutes later, police fired shots.

First responders performed CPR on the man and took him to the hospital where he ultimately was pronounced dead.

County police are now investigating if the man took out a gun and fired shots at the Pittsburgh Police officers.

"We're very early on in the investigation, we're looking for any video out there, if you have any information, call our tip line," said Victor Joseph, Assistant Superintendent of the Allegheny County Police.

Now, the status of the city police officers will be determined by Pittsburgh Police.

