South Park Township residents pushing back against proposed housing development score victory

SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — South Park Township residents pushing back against a proposal to build more than 100 new homes scored a victory on Wednesday.

A developer wants to build 108 single-family homes on Sleepy Hollow Road in the township. Now, the controversial development will not have the planning commission's crucial recommendation when it heads to the South Park Board of Supervisors for a final vote.

In a standing-room-only meeting that lasted nearly three hours on Wednesday, the planning commission's chair said this was all about public outcry and the will of the people.

"We had a lot of people here that were very adamant about their opinions, and I think that swayed the board," said Russ Bracker, chairman of the planning commission.

"The people in the community have spoken, and we will see what the board of supervisors does with the plan," he added.

The Developer wants to build the single-family homes right next to the South Park Game Preserve. But neighbors have had problems with the idea for more than a year, going back to when a different developer walked away from a separate proposal on the same land.

Some residents are worried about the traffic, safety, environmental issues, damage to their properties and how the development could impact the 11 bison that live on the game preserve.

A person speaking on behalf of the developer spoke to residents directly on Wednesday and tried to ease their concerns. But these people had their minds made up, and they're glad the proposal doesn't have the planning commission's support.

"It's what the people wanted," Timothy Foster said. "And it is really what should have happened. But we all know when it comes to government, it doesn't always work like that."

The fight is not over yet for the residents. The commission's vote on Wednesday was just a recommendation. The South Park Board of Supervisors will have the final say at its next meeting on May 13.