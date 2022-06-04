Watch CBS News
South Hills Village Subway hit with consumer alert

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Subway at the South Hills Village mall was hit with a consumer alert. 

The Allegheny County Health Department posted a consumer alert at the Subway in Bethel Park after an inspection Wednesday found several medium- and low-risk violations. 

According to the report, Inspectors found fruit flies near open drains and multiple sources of stagnant water in the back area of the facility, waste water leaking underneath the food preparation sink, a clogged drain and a handwashing sink blocked by bread baking trays. 

The inspection report also lists problems with coolers and says there wasn't a certified food protection manager. 

Whenever the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated. 

First published on June 4, 2022 / 5:26 PM

