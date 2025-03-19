Watch CBS News
Former treasurer of local youth football association arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A former youth football association treasurer is now facing several charges after being arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the group. 

According to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, 41-year-old Jaella Richard of Bridgeville was arrested and charged for stealing more than $60,000 from the South Fayette Youth Football Association. 

She is now facing charges including theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, misapplication of entrusted property, and dealing in the proceeds of illegal activity. 

Richard was the group's treasurer which granted her access to its checking account. The president then reported concerns to law enforcement when they found that their bank statements reflected a balance of under $750 when it should've been more than $60,000. 

An investigation found that Richard used the stolen funds through PayPal and Venmo accounts and many of the payments were transferred to a credit union associated with her. She used the money to pay for personal expenses including mortgage payments, food, entertainment, credit card payments, and utility bills. 

In total, Richard is accused of stealing $64,742.75. 

