South Allegheny School District opens brand new 'Gladiator Stadium'

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - South Allegheny School District celebrated the opening of a brand new, state-of-the-art stadium this weekend.

For 67 years, the South Allegheny Gladiators had to play their games at the Glassport Memorial Stadium.

Last year, Athletic Director Mike Crown said the stadium was in need of dire repairs and the cost would've outpaced simply building a new stadium.

So now, South Allegheny and the community came together for a grand opening event to show off the new turf, new scoreboard, and play-by-play technology.

The district said that not only will it be a new home for athletics, but it will also serve as an educational environment for students.

"After years at Glassport Stadium, I know it's disappointing to Glassport but better for the community," Crown said. "[We] want to tie in academic and athletics so we have the new scoreboard and everything technologically savvy for the new population at South Allegheny."

The stadium is open and ready just in time for football and soccer seasons.