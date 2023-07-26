Somerset County man sentenced to prison for crash that killed bicyclist

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Somerset County man was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison for a crash that killed a bicyclist in 2019.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said Adam Ulrich pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence of a controlled substance in connection with the crash that killed Jason Zollinger in October 2019.

Officials say Zollinger was riding his bike toward Laurel Mountain on Route 30 in Ligonier Township when Ulrich hit and killed him. Ulrich was under the influence of a combination of drugs, including methadone, during the crash, according to the DA's office.