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Some wildfire smoke lingers on Sunday in Pittsburgh, but sunshine and warmth return

By
Mary Ours
Mary Ours
First Alert Meteorologist
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.
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Mary Ours

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Wildfire smoke will linger a bit today as some areas will be cleaning up from storms yesterday. 

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Wildfire smoke in the region on Sunday morning KDKA Weather Center

It won't affect you being outside, so enjoy the upper 70s with some sunshine! The only county with an Air Quality Alert is Garrett County, Maryland, through midnight. 

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Conditions if you're heading to the pool today KDKA Weather Center

Hourly Conditions:

  • 9 a.m.: 69° Cloudy
  • Noon: 73° Mostly Cloudy 
  • 3 p.m.: 78° Sunny
  • 6 p.m.: 77°  Sunny

Monday will be gorgeous with low humidity and highs near normal, in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday is our next First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms are possible along a cold front.  

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Chances for severe weather on Tuesday KDKA Weather Center

We are under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather, which means a higher confidence for more numerous storms to be severe. It's a 3 out of 5 on the severe weather scale and exactly what we were under Saturday, with those severe storms bringing 2 confirmed tornadoes. 

Damaging winds, flash flooding, small hail, and even possible tornadoes arrive after 2 p.m. north and move through Pittsburgh and south into the evening. Stay weather aware! 

After storms move out, it'll be nice for the remainder of the week. A few showers linger Wednesday, but those below-normal temperatures will stick around with low humidity for the remainder of the week! 

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7-day forecast: July 19, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

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