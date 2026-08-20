Some western Pennsylvania counties at risk of flooding due to morning rain | First Alert Weather

We have seen our share of rain so far this month, with Pittsburgh already recording a healthy 5.84" of rain. We will likely see enough rain today for our monthly total to surpass 6 inches. There is a chance we could surpass 7 inches of rain today, but that is unlikely.

Rainfall totals expected through 3:45 p.m. on Thursday KDKA Weather Center

Most communities from the Butler-Allegheny County line to the south should expect to see at least 0.75" of rain today. It looks like places along and south of I-70 will see the largest rain totals and could see upwards of 2.5" in some isolated spots. Flood watches have been posted for Greene & Washington Counties due to expected rain, along with what we have already seen falling this month.

Watches and warnings in the area - August 20, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Rain chances will be highest between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. this afternoon. Before then, scattered showers will be around, and we will wrap up with just some isolated showers after 3 p.m. The rain will have an impact on the morning commute, but most rain should have come to an end by the time school is getting out around 3 p.m.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - August 20, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Rain will keep our temperatures in just the mid-70s for highs today. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of around 74°. Our daily low will be hit just before midnight, with us falling to around 65° at that time. Friday morning lows will bottom out at around 60 degrees in Pittsburgh and mid-50s in places along I-80. Brrrr. I do keep an isolated shower chance on Friday, with highs near 80 degrees.

The weekend forecast overall is looking cooler, cloudier, and a tad bit wetter than it has been for most of the week. A long-wave trough will park itself over the southern edge of Hudson Bay in Canada. As a powerful upper low stalls at the base, we will see a number of gravity waves pushing through over the weekend.

Each one of these waves will bring a brief rain chance along with keeping our skies mostly cloudy. It won't be the best pool weekend, is what I am saying. I do have Saturday highs hitting 80 degrees still, but I have now dropped the high temperature on Sunday to the low 70s. Yesterday I had temperatures in the mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

Both days will have isolated to scattered shower chances in places.

Next week is looking cooler than normal, both in the morning hours and afternoon hours. I have highs in just the 70s on Monday and Tuesday before we hit the 80s again for the rest of the work week. Monday through Wednesday are all looking dry.