2 snowmobilers caught on video chasing and running over fox in Pennsylvania, prompting investigation

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is trying to find two snowmobilers accused of chasing a red fox in Lebanon County, running it over multiple times.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission's Operation Game Thief posted photos and a video of the two suspects on Facebook, saying they're wanted in connection with the illegal harassment of wildlife and attempted unlawful taking of a red fox. 

Officials shared a video of the two snowmobilers in a field near the intersection of Route 501 and Locust Street in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County on the afternoon of Jan. 20.

State game wardens said their investigation suggested that the fox was being chased through the field for more than 30 minutes. The snowmobilers ran over the fox multiple times during the "horrific incident," the Game Commission said. 

One suspect was driving a black snowmobile with yellow skis and was wearing black pants, a black and gray jacket and a silver helmet. The other suspect was driving a black and white snowmobile, wearing fluorescent orange pants, a black jacket and black helmet. 

Warning: The photos and videos below may be disturbing to some viewers 

The Pennsylvania Game Commission- Southeast Region is seeking information related to the illegal harassment of wildlife...

Posted by Operation Game Thief, Pennsylvania Game Commission on Wednesday, January 22, 2025

It's believed the suspects are residents "in that general area," the Game Commission said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Southeast Region at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001. Tips can also be submitted online

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

