Snow starts to blanket parts of the Pittsburgh area

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Snow has started to blanket parts of the Pittsburgh area.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 a.m. on Saturday for the higher elevations of Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

In Donegal Township early Friday morning, a thick coating of snow could be seen on the grass.

Snow is starting to cover the grass in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

It's been a while since the Laurel Highlands have had to deal with a snowstorm, but most people are taking the incoming inclement weather in stride.

Snowfall amounts west of the Laurel Highlands and the Ridges will range from less than 1" on the low end to near 2". Most of the Pittsburgh metro area should see around 1" or less. The Laurel Highlands and Ridges will see upwards of 6 to 12" in the highest elevations.

PennDOT is already asking people to be cautious as the storm approaches and is advising people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Several school districts throughout the Pittsburgh area have altered their plans for the day due to the inclement weather.