Several exotic snakes found dead in containers dumped in northern Pennsylvania

State police are looking for answers after several exotic snakes were found dead inside their dumped enclosures in northern Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania State Police said its Towanda barracks is working with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's northeast regional office to investigate the animal cruelty incident.

In a Facebook post on the PSP Tips page on Wednesday, police said the snakes were found on June 8 near Route 14, north of Canton, Bradford County. Troopers said all the snakes, which were exotic species, had died from exposure.

The snakes were in containers that had their names and illustrations on the side.

"We hope that Blaze, Martin, Mr. Green, Samantha, Pearl, Larry, and SpongeBob are names you recognize and can provide information about their owner," police wrote on the PSP Tips Facebook page.

Police shared several photos showing all the snakes in small plastic containers, with their names written on the sides on pieces of duct tape.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact animal cruelty officer Corporal Spada at 717-772-5112 or MSPADA@pa.gov. Anyone with information can also call PSP Towanda at 570-265-2186 or submit a tip online.

Troopers didn't release any other information on Wednesday.