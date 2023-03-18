Slippery Rock University students hosting music workshop at Children's Museum of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Students from Slippery Rock's music program and their professors will be at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh this weekend.

They're hosting an interactive workshop on Sunday at the museum and kids will learn through dancing and play.

All the lessons will, obviously, focus on sound and music.

It all starts at 11 and it's included with admission to the museum.

You can get tickets and more information on the Children's Museum website at this link.