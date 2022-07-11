Slippery Rock University mourns beloved basketball coach after his unexpected death

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A tight-knit university is mourning the loss of a beloved coach.

Slippery Rock University's women's head basketball coach, Bobby McGraw, died unexpectedly on Sunday. It was his eighth year as head coach and 10th year with the university, SRU officials said.

McGraw was named head coach of the women's program in May 2014 and lead the team to 77 wins.

WBB: Slippery Rock University and its Athletics Department mourn the unexpected passing of head women’s basketball coach Bobby McGraw.

https://t.co/0DbfvWWSSO — Rock Athletics (@Rock_Athletics) July 11, 2022

"Bobby was much more than just our women's basketball coach," Roberta Page, SRU's director of athletics, said in a statement. "He was one of the biggest fans of our student-athletes from all sports and made it a point to attend so many different games and events to support all of our student-athletes. We will dearly miss having him on campus."

He was also a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps Military Police and a retired state trooper.

McGraw played college basketball at Butler County Community College and Clarion University. He is a 1990 graduate of Mars High School.

The university is providing support for its students and student athletes. They can call the Office of Student Support at 724-738-2121.