Sleeping instead of sitting helps weight loss, new study says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sitting too much may send you to an early death, putting you at a higher risk for obesity, type 2 diabetes and other health issues.

And while one fairly obvious solution is exercise, another may surprise you: sleep.

Swapping just 30 minutes of sitting for 30 minutes of sleeping each day lowered overall body mass by nearly one pound and cut about two-thirds of an inch from waistlines.

The study from the European Heart Journal also found a similar benefit in weight loss and reduction in waist circumference, with people who replaced 30 minutes of sitting with an equal amount of standing or light activity, such as walking.

So get to walking... or snoozing.