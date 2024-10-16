Pittsburgh synagogue shooting memorial plaque stolen from Allderdice High School

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- A memorial plaque honoring the 11 victims of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting has been stolen from outside Taylor Allderdice High School in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson says that the plaque was recently discovered missing, but it's unclear when it was removed from school property.

Investigators were unable to track down any potential suspects using security footage.

Eleven lives were taken on October 27, 2018 when a gunman entered the Tree of Life synagogue. Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Dan Stein, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger all were killed.

The shooting at synagogue remains the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history.

School officials say a replacement plaque has been ordered and will be in place ahead of the upcoming commemoration marking six years since the deadly shooting occurred.

"We remain committed to honoring the victims' memory and the importance of this memorial in our community," the district said.