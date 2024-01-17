Demolition of the Tree of Life building to begin on Wednesday morning to make way for new design

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Later this morning, demolition will begin on the Tree of Life building.

At 8 a.m., approximately 80 percent of the building will be removed in order to prepare for the reimagined building, which Daniel Libeskind and Rothschild Doyno Collaborative of Pittsburgh designed.

The walls at the corner of Shady and Wilkins Avenues will be preserved.

RELATED: New design, mission unveiled for site of Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting

Libeskind said the project "means something very deep to me" as the child of Holocaust survivors who immigrated to the U.S. with his parents after facing communist-era antisemitism in Poland.

The new design plans to show a revitalized complex housing a sanctuary, museum, memorial, and center for fighting antisemitism -- unified symbolically and physically with a dramatic skylight running the length of the structure.

We will have a live look on KDKA+ as well as KDKA-TV News at Noon.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details